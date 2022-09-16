Catholic World News

Comboni: Sexual abuse victims welcome apology from missionaries

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 13, Pope Francis met for 90 minutes with eight British and Irish men who were victims of abuse in a junior seminary in England in the 1960s and 1970s. The seminary, now closed, was run by the Comboni Missionaries.



A September 13 meeting between the abuse survivors and Comboni Missionaries “was much more positive than I had imagined it was going to be,” said one of the victims. “They begged for our forgiveness; I didn’t expect it to be as heartfelt as it was.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

