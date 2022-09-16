Catholic World News

West Virginia legislature passes abortion ban with few exceptions

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: By 77-17 and 22-7 margins, West Virginia’s House and Senate have passed legislation that protects unborn children from abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and certain medical emergencies.



Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston, whose diocese covers the entire state, welcomed the legislation as “an important step in fostering a sincere culture of life in the Mountain State. It is clear that work remains to be done to soften hearts and create a society that values and protects every human life.”

