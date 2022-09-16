Catholic World News

Myanmar’s soldiers used church as kitchen, laid land mines

September 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Myanmar’s military has continued to target churches and Christian institutions in the conflict-stricken country,” the report notes.



The Southeast Asian nation of 57.1 million (map) is 75% Buddhist, 9% ethnic religionist, 8% Christian, and 4% Muslim; the nation’s constitution “recognizes the special position of Buddhism” there.

