‘How many must die?’: Pope blasts war, appeals for peace

September 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Without mentioning Russia by name, Pope Francis has issued appeals for peace throughout his apostolic journey to Kazakhstan.



“How many deaths will it still take before conflict yields to dialogue for the good of people, nations and all humanity?” he preached during Mass. “The one solution is peace and the only way to arrive at peace is through dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

