Pope in Kazakhstan: Religions ‘key to building world peace and understanding’

September 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 14, the second day of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Kazakhstan (map), Pope Francis took part in the opening session of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



In his wide-ranging address, the Pope discussed challenges related to the pandemic, peace, fraternal acceptance, and care for our common home.



“May the Almighty...enable us to cultivate open and fraternal friendships through frequent dialogue and luminous sincerity of purpose,” Pope Francis concluded. “May we never aim at artificial and conciliatory forms of syncretism, but firmly maintain our own identities, open to the courage of otherness and to fraternal encounter. Only in this way, in these dark times in which we live, will we be able to radiate the light of our Creator.”

