Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan

September 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has arrived in Kazakhstan, touching down at the Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev airport to begin a three-day visit.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev led a delegation greeting the Pontiff at an airport ceremony, after which the Pope made a courtesy call at the presidential palace.



On Wednesday morning the Pope will attend the opening session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He will celebrate Mass for the country’s small Catholic community that afternoon, then participate in the closing session of the inter-faith meeting on Thursday before returning to Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!