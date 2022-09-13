Catholic World News

‘Education should always seek the truth,’ Pope tells Swiss students

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus Christ is the greatest educator in history: by the love of the Father and the action of the Holy Spirit, He brings us into being ‘from above,’ as He told Nicodemus,” Pope Francis said on September 12, in an address to members of the Swiss Student Society. “He frees us from the bondage of the self and opens us to the fullness of life in communion with God, with others, with creatures, and even with ourselves.”

