European bishops declare day of prayer for peace in Ukraine

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe has announced “Eucharistic adoration in every church of Europe” on September 14, to pray for peace in Ukraine.



“Pastors and faithful, will gather together on their knees in front of the Blessed Sacrament to pray that the Lord will grant peace to Ukraine, taking up the very appeal of Pope Francis who called for each person to “’be a builder of peace and to pray that thoughts and plans of concord and reconciliation will spread in the world,’” according to the announcement.

