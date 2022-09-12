Catholic World News

New papal message for 2023 World Youth Day

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a 3rd message in preparation for the World Youth Day that will be held in Lisbon in 2023.



The papal message, encourages young people to “go in haste,” as Mary went to her cousin Elizabeth, to spread the message of salvation. Pope Francis notes the important difference between haste to help others and haste “which can drive us to live superficially and take everything lightly.”



World Youth Day was scheduled for 2022, but was postponed to 2023—to take place August 1-6—because of the covid lockdown.

