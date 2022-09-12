Catholic World News

Orthodox Church of Latvia secedes from Moscow

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: By an act of the Latvian parliament, the Orthodox Church in Latvia has been separated from the Russian Orthodox Church.



“Rejecting any link with the Patriarch of Moscow is a crucial matter for our Orthodox community, the whole society of Latvia, and national security.” according to the legislation.



The Baltic nation of 1.9 million (map) is 37% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 23% Orthodox.

