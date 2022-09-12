Catholic World News

Papal address to Pontifical Academy: ‘Science is a tool for peace’

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 10, Pope Francis delivered an address to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Established in 1936, it is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.



During his address, the Pope warned that “unfortunately, history shows signs of regression. Not only are anachronistic conflicts intensifying, but instances of a myopic, extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism are re-emerging.”



“The many ongoing armed conflicts are of serious concern,” he continued. “I have said that it was a third world war being fought ‘piecemeal’ – perhaps we can now say that it is ‘all out’ – putting people and the planet at ever greater risk.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

