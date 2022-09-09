Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller critiques Pontifical Academy of Life’s text on contraception

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In analyzing a recent publication of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (2012-17), said that “ the document directly contradicts the Church’s received teaching without even making attempts at engaging this teaching on its own terms.”



The co-author of Cardinal Müller’s critique is Stephan Kampowski, professor of philosophical anthropology at the Pontifical Theological John Paul II Institute for Marriage and the Family Sciences.

