Catholic World News

Ecumenical monastery back in action, despite internal woes, problems in Ukraine

September 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Bose Monastic Community is an Italian ecumenical monastery founded in 1965 by Enzo Bianchi, a Catholic layman. In 2020, the Vatican ordered him to leave the community because of leadership conflicts with his successor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!