Pope, prelates mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolence to King Charles III.



“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises,” the Pope said.



“Commending her noble soul to the merciful goodness of our Heavenly Father, I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King,” he added.



Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, also issued a statement upon her death, as did the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh (Northern Ireland), the Primate of All Ireland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

