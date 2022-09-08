Catholic World News

Missionary group denies charge of funding terrorists in Philippines

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) have called upon the country’s government to withdraw legal charges against members of the group, who are accused of funding terrorists.



Father Wilfredo Dulay of the Missionary Disciples of Jesus said that the “absurd accusations” were an attempt to thwart the work of the RMP, which “has often documents abuses and violations of human rights. across the country, to the detriment of indigenous peoples.”



Sixteen people involved with the RMP, including five women religious, have been charged with criminal activity. The RMP rejected the charges, and insisted that the group would continue its work for the poor, “even those affected by armed conflicts, even when these areas are subjected to militarization.”

