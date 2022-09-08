Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat speaks out against nuclear tests

September 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Robert Murphy, chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN meeting on the International Day against Nuclear Tests.



Msgr. Murphy lamented the “deleterious effects of ionizing radiation resulting from such explosions, which have a disproportionate impact on women, girls, and the unborn. In the Pacific, on the steppe, in the arctic, and in desert environs, local populations—almost always indigenous communities or non-self-governing peoples—witnessed helplessly as nuclear testing contaminated the natural surroundings that enabled them to be nourished and kept healthy.”



“This contamination coincided with land confiscation, forced displacement, the desecration of cultural heritage, and debilitating public health issues, including birth defects, leukemia, and thyroid disease,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!