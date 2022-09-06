Catholic World News

Public support for legal abortion in US growing, poll finds

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: American public support for legal abortion has increased substantially since the release of the Dobbs decision, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.



The poll found that 60% of respondents thought abortion should be legal in all cases—up from 55% in March—and only 6% said it should be illegal in all cases—down from 11%.



Among self-identified Catholics, support for legal abortion rose from 45% to 59% over the same period.



The poll found that the abortion issue will be a key factor motivating voters in this year’s November election.

