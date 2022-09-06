Catholic World News

German archdiocese plans lay role in choice of new archbishop

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Paderborn, Germany, is forming a group of lay people who will play a role in the nomination of a new archbishop.



The plan for involving lay participation in the choice of an archbishop matches the recommendation of the German bishops’ Synodal Path. It also has the support of the current head of the Paderborn archdiocese, Archbishop Hans-Josef Becker, who has already submitted his resignation although he will not turn 75 until next June.



The lay members of the selection panel were chosen by lot.

