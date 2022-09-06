Catholic World News
Fresno’s bishop enters debate over Planned Parenthood funding by City Council
September 06, 2022
» Continue to this story on Fresno Bee
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno responded to a city council vote allotting $1 million to a Planned Parenthood clinic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!