Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Fresno’s bishop enters debate over Planned Parenthood funding by City Council

September 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fresno Bee

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno responded to a city council vote allotting $1 million to a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Royal Icon
Pelicano Maximilian Praying Rosary