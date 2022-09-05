Catholic World News

Human-rights group under fire for ‘propaganda against Pakistan’

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A human-rights organization in Pakistan is under investigation for alleged “dissemination of propaganda against Pakistan in the United Nations,” because it provided UN officials with reports on the treatment of religious minorities.



The Center for Social Justice sent the UN Human Rights Council a report early this year, citing the use of blasphemy laws, and claims of forced conversions, against Christians and other religious minority groups.

