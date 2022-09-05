Catholic World News

Women of Paraguay are the ‘most glorious in America,’ Pope says

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 3, Pope Francis received María Leticia Casati Caballero, the new ambassador of Paraguay to the Holy See.



“What a joy that Paraguay has sent a woman to represent all women, the most glorious in America,” Pope Francis said during their 30-minute meeting.



The Pontiff made similar remarks in 2013, in a July 2015 address in Paraguay, and at a Mass in Paraguay the following day—leading to a Vatican Radio report that explained the historical basis of his remarks in the War of the Triple Alliance.

