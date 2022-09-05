Catholic World News

John Paul I, ‘Smiling Pope’ for a month, moves towards sainthood

September 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 4, Pope Francis beatified Pope John Paul I, who reigned for 33 days in 1978.



“With a smile, Pope John Paul managed to communicate the goodness of the Lord,” Pope Francis preached. “How beautiful is a Church with a happy, serene and smiling face, a Church that never closes doors, never hardens hearts, never complains or harbors resentment, does not grow angry or impatient, does not look dour or suffer nostalgia for the past, falling into an attitude of going backwards.”

