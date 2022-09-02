Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin fears escalation in Ukraine

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, warned against any escalation of the war in Ukraine—particularly in the neighborhood of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant—in a new interview.



The cardinal said that the Vatican remains insistent in its support for negotiations, and is “not closing the door to anyone” in its search for peaceful solutions.



Cardinal Parolin devoted most of his comments during the interview to the memory of Pope John Paul I, in light of his coming beatification. He observed that during his very short pontificate, Pope John Paul I was known not only for his common touch but also for his frequent calls for world peace.

