New Brazilian cardinal reiterates support for civil-union law

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, who received his red hat from Pope Francis at the August 27 consistory, explained his support for civil unions in an interview with LifeSite News.



The Brazilian cardinal said that the measure would provide financial security for homosexual coupes, and denied that it would violate principles of Catholic theology. He said that Christians should not impose their moral principles on other members of civil society.

