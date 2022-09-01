Catholic World News

Indiana’s top court backs Catholic school in firing of homosexual teacher

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The supreme court of Indiana has upheld a lower court’s ruling that an Indianapolis Catholic school had the right to dismiss a teacher who entered a same-sex marriage.



In a unanimous opinion, the court ruled that the Cathedral High School had the right to terminate the employment of a teacher in 2019.



That same year, Archbishop Charles Thompson ordered another Catholic school, Brebeuf Jesuit, not to renew the contract of a teacher who was also involved in a same-sex union. When the Jesuit school refused to follow that directive, the archbishop announced that Brebeuf Jesuit could no longer be considered a Catholic institution. The Jesuit order has appealed that decision to the Vatican.

