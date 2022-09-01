Catholic World News

German court disallows city’s ban on prayer meetings at abortion clinic

September 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A German court has ruled against a ban on prayer meetings outside an abortion clinic in the city of Pforzheim.



An appeals court upheld an earlier decision against the city’s ban, saying that such a restriction on public assembly could be allowed only “if public safety would be directly endangered if the assembly were held.”

