Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese urges schools to drop federal lunch subsidies

August 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on Post-Dispatch

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis has urged Catholics schools to drop their involvement with a federally subsidized school-lunch program, because of the Biden administration’s aggressive efforts to enforce new gender-identity guidelines.



Although a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch expresses confusion about the reason for the archdiocesan directive, Church officials are obviously concerned about federal efforts to require recognition of ‘transgender’ students.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!