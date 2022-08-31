St. Louis archdiocese urges schools to drop federal lunch subsidies
August 31, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis has urged Catholics schools to drop their involvement with a federally subsidized school-lunch program, because of the Biden administration’s aggressive efforts to enforce new gender-identity guidelines.
Although a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch expresses confusion about the reason for the archdiocesan directive, Church officials are obviously concerned about federal efforts to require recognition of ‘transgender’ students.
