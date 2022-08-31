Catholic World News

Villanova institutes ‘gender inclusive’ policies on Catholic campus

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Villanova Unversity, a Catholic institution outside Philadelphia, has instituted new “gender inclusive” guidelines for faculty and staff, requiring accommodation of students’ preferences— “especially for those who identify within transgender, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and/or gender questioning communities.”



The Villanova policy requires teachers to apologize promptly if the “misgender” a student, and encourages university officials to “politely intervene when misgendering occurs” on campus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

