GOP lawmakers demand Garland, ‘spineless’ DOJ ‘bring justice’ for anti-Catholic attacks

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty GOP lawmakers have urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to address the waves of vandalism, arson, and other acts of destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.



“Catholicism is under violent attack in this country, and the spineless Department of Justice refuses to do anything about it,” said Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

