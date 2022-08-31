Catholic World News

In homily to cardinals, Pope Francis reflects on ‘instances of wonder’

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a meeting of the College of Cardinals, Pope Francis preached the homily at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Pope reflected on “the wonder of Paul before God’s saving plan (cf. Eph 1:3-14) and the wonder of the disciples, including Matthew himself, at meeting the risen Jesus, who then commissioned them (cf. Mt 28:16-20).”



The Pontiff, while presiding, did not celebrate the Mass; Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant.

