World-renowned artists participate in 1st Vatican ‘Vitae Summit’

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is hosting a two-day summit organized by the Vitae Global Foundation, a “non-profit organization made up of artists, executives, and world leaders who aim to make a positive impact on people through the arts, mass media, and entertainment.”



The foundation’s founder and president is Luis Quinelli, an Argentine businessman.

