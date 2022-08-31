Catholic World News

Reversing deficit, USCCB improves its financial position in 2021

August 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted its audited financial statements for 2020 and 2021.



At the end of 2020, the USCCB had $365.2M in assets and $110.2M in liabilities. At the end of 2021, assets rose to $408.9M, and liabilities fell to $102.7M.



In 2020, the USCCB had $150M in operating revenue (including $47.8M in government contracts and grants) and $173.1M in operating expenses. In 2021, the USCCB reversed this operating deficit, with $203.1M in operating revenue (including $67.5M in government contracts and grants) and $171.6M in operating expenses.



The government grants and contracts were for Migration and Refugee Services; these grants increased significantly in 2021 because of a new line item for Afghan refugee evacuation and resettlement.

