Synod official raps critics of German ‘Synodal Path’

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops has rebuked other prelates for offering public criticism of the German bishops’ Synodal Path.



Cardinal Mario Grech told a German publication that he was dismayed by the “public denunciation” of the German bishops’ initiatives—although the German bishops themselves have been quite public with their calls for change. Cardinal Grech said that respectful disagreement could be positive, but in this case he did “not agree with the method used by the critics.”

