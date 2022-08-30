Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu still not eligible to vote in conclave?

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who has claimed that Pope Francis reinstated his privileges as a member of the College of Cardinals, remains ineligible to vote in a papal election, according to a roster of cardinal-electors supplied by the Vatican press office.



The press office lists Cardinal Becciu as a non-elector, along with other cardinals who are ineligible to participate in a conclave because they are over 80. (Cardinal Becciu is 74.)



Cardinal Becciu was forced to relinquish his privileges as a cardinal—although he was allowed to retain the title—in 2020, when Vatican prosecutors presented criminal accusations against him. Earlier this month, he told a congregation in Sardinia that the Pope had reinstated his privileges, and he would participate in the consistory of cardinals held this past weekend. The Vatican subsequently issued a clarification, saying that Cardinal Becciu had received an “invitation” to the consistory, suggesting that the invitation to this event did not alter his status.

