‘Be proud of your work,’ Pope tells French altar servers

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Your attitude during the celebrations is in itself an apostolate for those who see you,” Pope Francis told over a thousand French altar servers during their pilgrimage to Rome. “If you carry out your service at the altar with joy, dignity, and with an attitude of prayer, you will certainly inspire in other young people the desire to commit themselves to the Church as well.”

