Pope to families: ‘Never forget prayer, which keeps our faith alive’

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks on August 26 during an audience with members of the family of Pedro Maria Guimarães de Mello, a Portuguese entrepreneur.

