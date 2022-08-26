Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal asks: why impose Biden transgender policy on Catholic hospitals?

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Wall Street Journal editorial calls attention to the court cause in which the Biden administration seeks to force the Franciscan Alliance, a Catholic health-care network, to perform sex-change operations.



The Franciscan Alliance, in its brief to the court, explains the extraordinary impact of the administration’s ruling: ““If a gynecologist performs a hysterectomy for a woman with uterine cancer, she must do the same for a woman who wants to remove a healthy uterus to live as a man.”



The Journal editorial concludes:



The government spent years trying to shove birth control into the health plans of the Little Sisters, so perhaps no one should be surprised that it’s fighting exemptions for the Franciscan Alliance and the Sisters of Mercy. But seriously, why not leave the nuns alone? We’d love to hear the Catholic President Biden’s answer.

