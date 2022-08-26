Catholic World News

‘We should daily bear witness to God’s tenderness and love,’ Pope tells secular institutes

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general assembly of the World Conference of Secular Institutes. In 1947, Venerable Pius XII established secular institutes as a form of consecrated life whose members profess vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience while remaining in the world.



“Ours is an outgoing Church, not distant, not separated from the world, but immersed in the world and in history to be its salt and light, the seed of unity, hope and salvation,” Pope Francis said. “You are there; you are called to be there, to bear witness to God’s goodness and tenderness with daily gestures of love.”

