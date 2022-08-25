Catholic World News

Websites selling unapproved abortion pills are booming

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Dozens of websites state they ship abortion drugs anywhere in the US without a prescription, which violates Food and Drug Administration rules,” according to the report. “Most of the sites don’t clearly state who operates them or where they get the pills.”

