Metropolitan Kallistos Ware, revered Orthodox Christian theologian, dies at 87

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A convert from Anglicanism to Eastern Orthodoxy, Metropolitan Kallistos Ware was an Oxford professor and auxiliary bishop of the Orthodox jurisdiction in the British Isles.

