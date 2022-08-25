Catholic World News

Sierra Leone: Bishop calls for dialogue, calm in wake of protests

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, was said to be “in shock” after police fired on protesters, killing dozens.



The West African nation of 6.8 million (map) is 66% Muslim, 21% ethnic religionist, and 12% Christian.

