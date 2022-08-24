Catholic World News

Ukrainian ambassador finds Pope’s statement ‘disappointing’

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a rare rebuke to the Roman Pontiff, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See said that public remarks by Pope Francis on the war in his country were “disappointing.”



On his Twitter account the Ukrainian envoy, Andrii Yurash, complained that the Pope had described Darya Dugina, the slain Russian journalist, as an innocent victim of war. Dugina, who had supported the Russian offensive, was killed by a car bomb in Moscow.



“How possible to mention one of ideologists of imperialism as innocent victim?” Yurash tweeted. “She was killed by Russians.”

