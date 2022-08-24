Catholic World News

Pope says he seeks dialogue with the world’s bishops

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke of his desire for open dialogue among the world’s bishops, in a statement released August 24 to mark the 50th anniversary of the motu proprio Ministeria Quaedam by Pope Paul VI.



With that document, Pope Paul VI reformed the minor orders (lectors, acolytes). Pope Francis said that he hopes “to share the richness of the ministerial experiences” in different parts of the world since that time.



The purpose of this dialogue, the Pope continue, would be “to listen to the voice of the Spirit without stopping the process, being careful not to want to force it by imposing choices that are the fruit of ideological viewpoints.”

