Catholic World News

Washington Post editorial urges Vatican condemnation of Nicaragua

August 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: An August 24 editorial in the Washington Post decries the Nicaraguan government’s “major escalation of repression,” made evident in the arrest of Bishop Rolando Alvarez last week.



“Thus far, the Vatican has looked to avoid confrontation,” the editorial observes. But it concludes: “Speaking truth to power that way might not be enough to end repression in Nicaragua by itself. But there can’t be progress without it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!