Ukrainian Catholic archbishop fears Putin’s ‘genocidal intent’

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The leading Ukrainian Catholic prelate in the US reports that the people of Ukraine believe Vladimir Putin has “genocidal intent,” and sees little prospect of a negotiated peace in the nation.



“How do you negotiate with someone who’s genocidal?” asked Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia in a conversation with Crux.



However, the archbishop did not place the blame for the war on Putin alone, saying, “There is a profound pathology in Russian culture.” He pointed out that the Russian Orthodox leadership has supported the war, and no Russian Orthodox bishop has spoken out against it— although many priests, deacons and lay members of the Orthodox Church have opposed the war. Still, he said, “about 70%” of the Russian public supports the offensive.

