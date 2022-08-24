Catholic World News

Australian court rules lawsuit brought by Pell accuser’s father can continue

August 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: One of Cardinal George Pell’s accusers died of a heroin overdose over eight years ago; his father, citing “nervous shock,” has filed suit against Archdiocese of Melbourne and Cardinal Pell. The prelate’s conviction was overturned by the High Court of Australia in a unanimous 2020 ruling.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!