Cardinal Ranjith calls for system change in Sri Lanka

August 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sin and selfishness have held sway in Sri Lanka in the nearly 75 years since the nation attained independence, the nation’s leading prelate said. “We want to bring a system change, and everyone must change their lives.”

