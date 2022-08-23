Catholic World News

Vatican statement raises questions about Cardinal Becciu’s ‘reinstatement’

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A statement from the Vatican is throwing new light on Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s claim that he has been restored to his privileges as a member of the College of Cardinals.



A story in Vatican News, citing unnamed sources at the Holy See, confirmed that Cardinal Becciu has been invited to participate in the consistory of cardinals this weekend. But it “noted that the rights of the cardinalate do not refer to participation in the life of the Church.” The Vatican News story went on to say that cardinals might receive “an invitation—at times personal—to attend certain meetings reserved to them.”



The story on the Vatican’s official site suggested that Cardinal Becciu’s invitation to attend the consistory did not necessarily mean that he would be restored to other privileges, such as the ability to vote in a papal conclave.

