In note to nuns, Pope says he is doing everything he can for Ukraine

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am doing all I can for Ukraine,” Pope Francis wrote in a letter to Sister Teresina Longo, whose Italian religious community is hosting Ukrainian orphans. “We are witnessing cruelty.”

