Caritas Internationalis draws attention to ‘unprecedented food crisis’ in parts of Africa

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 18, Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, warned of “a global and unprecedented food crisis which is particularly severe in the Horn of Africa and Sahel regions, where millions of people are affected by acute food insecurity and malnutrition.”

